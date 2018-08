Stock image | Pixabay Stock image | Pixabay

By Callie Ferguson , BDN Staff • August 21, 2018 10:18 am

A tractor-trailer crashed and fell on its side on Interstate 95 in Etna, according to police and a witness.

Maine State Police were on the scene investigating the crash, which occurred at mile marker 167, around 10 a.m. Tuesday, according to state police dispatch.

It wasn’t clear what caused the crash or whether there were any reported injuries.

