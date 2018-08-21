Man wanted by Maine State Police dies after gunfight with NH police

Stock image | Pexels Stock image | Pexels

By CBS 13 • August 21, 2018 9:00 am

ROCHESTER, New Hampshire — A man wanted by Maine State Police died Monday night after exchanging gunfire with New Hampshire police.

Douglas Heath, 38, was wanted on charges of trafficking narcotics and fleeing from the Maine State Police.

Heath died after being shot multiple times during an exchange of gunfire with police, according to Rochester police.

New Hampshire Attorney General Gordon McDonald said the shooting is still under investigation.

The officers involved in the shooting have been placed on administrative leave while the investigation continues.

