Maine woman dies in crash on Massachusetts highway

By Christopher Burns , BDN Staff • August 21, 2018 8:38 am

A Maine woman died Monday evening after a crash on a Massachusetts highway.

The 32-year-old Poland woman, whose identity is being withheld pending family notification, was a passenger in a 2004 Volvo S80 northbound on Route 391 in Chicopee about 6:05 p.m. when the driver, a 31-year-old from Westfield, lost control of the vehicle and struck a 2001 Ford pickup, according to the Massachusetts State Police.

The Volvo then crashed into the guardrail on the left side of the road, while the Ford when off the right side of the road and rolled over, state police said. It’s not clear why the Volvo driver lost control of the vehicle, state police said.

The Maine woman was taken to Bay State Medical Center in Springfield, where she was pronounced dead. The Volvo’s driver and a 31-year-old West Springfield man behind the wheel of the Ford were both taken to the same hospital, where they were treated for minor injuries, state police said.

The crash remains under investigation, and no charges have been filed, state police said.

