Ken Ralph named UMaine director of athletics

Courtesy of UMaine Athletics Courtesy of UMaine Athletics

BDN Sports • August 20, 2018 3:34 pm

Updated: August 20, 2018 3:59 pm

ORONO, Maine — Ken Ralph, director of athletics at Colorado College, has been named to the same post at the University of Maine effective Sept. 1.

Ralph, a native of Salem, New Hampshire, has spent the past 11 years as athletics director at Colorado College. At CC, he oversees a department of 51 professionals and a $10 million budget. Colorado College’s Division I programs compete in the National Collegiate Hockey Conference (hockey) and Mountain West Conference (women’s soccer), while several of the school’s Division III teams play in the Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference.

During the 2017–18 season, CC teams experienced significant success. The volleyball team earned its first-ever national No. 1 ranking, the men’s lacrosse team reached its sixth straight NCAA tournament and the women’s lacrosse program reached the NCAA Tournament Round of 16 for the second straight year.

The team sports at CC (basketball, lacrosse, hockey, soccer, volleyball) posted an overall record of 115-70-14 during the 2017–18 season. Success followed in the classroom as varsity athletes posted a cumulative grade-point average in excess of 3.3 for the academic year.

Ralph also has earned a reputation as a leader in the areas of concept, design and fundraising for athletic facilities. Among his projects are the newly announced $39 million Robson Arena project and the $27 million refurbishment and expansion of the El Pomar Sports Center, both at Colorado College, as well as the initial design, planning and fundraising for the $92 million East Campus Athletic Village at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute in New York.

During his tenure, Colorado College has received a dozen gifts of at least $1 million each in support of athletics, with a top gift of $9 million for the Robson Arena project. Beyond capital projects, Colorado College has seen sponsorship dollars rise to record levels. The college also has secured deals with Nike and Bauer to outfit its teams.

Prior to Colorado College, Ralph served as RPI’s director of athletics from 2002 to 2007. There Ralph led a department with 23 sports, more than 600 varsity athletes and Division I hockey teams in the ECAC Hockey Conference.

Before moving into administration full-time, Ralph coached college swimming for 12 seasons.

“Ken has demonstrated leadership in helping ensure student-athletes’ success in the classroom and in competition, as well as experience in compliance, strategic planning, fundraising and community outreach,” UMaine President Joan Ferrini-Mundy said in a news release. “We look forward to an exciting new chapter building on our outstanding foundation in Black Bear Athletics, and welcome Ken and his wife Mary to the UMaine community.”

Dr. Robert Dana, vice president for student life and dean of students, led the national search and chaired the 12-member search committee. The university was assisted by Turnkey Search and its managing director Gene DeFillipo, a leading figure in intercollegiate athletics with more than four decades of experience heading Division I programs. Chris Lindstrom, UMaine vice president for human resources, and Brian Drisko, human resources partner for athletics, were key contributors to the process.

“Ken Ralph is “a perfect example of an athletic director who understands the complex nature of Division I athletics in higher education,” Dana said. “He is an expert in internal and external operations. He fully understands fundraising and marketing and compliance and attention to governance structures are highly held beliefs. Ken is a selfless believer in his students, coaches and staff, and he has an impeccable ethical orientation.

“He fully understands — and believes in — the mission of the University of Maine, the importance of this institution, and the importance of our athletics program to people all across Maine and the region. Ken is community focused, and his warmth and sense of humor will immediately connect him to the people of this great state. His commitment to this program will cement that connection for years to come,” Dana added.

Ralph earned his undergraduate degree in political science at the University of Alaska-Anchorage, where he was recognized as an All-American in swimming in 1989 and 1990. He earned a master’s degree in sports management studies from California University of Pennsylvania.

“I am honored to join Dr. Ferrini-Mundy’s leadership team at the University of Maine,” Ralph said. “I’d like to thank Dr. Dana and the entire search committee for their support and encouragement throughout the process. I firmly believe in the strength of the Maine Athletics brand, and I am looking forward to working with the students, faculty and staff at the university as we take an already vibrant program to the next level.”

Ralph will take the reins of the department from Capt. Jim Settele, who has served as interim AD since March 12. Upon conclusion of his term as interim AD, Settele will return to his position as executive director of UMaine’s School of Policy and International Affairs.

Settele took over for Karlton Creech, who was named the University of Denver’s vice chancellor for athletics in February after serving as UMaine’s athletic director for four years.

This story will be updated.

Follow the Bangor Daily News on Facebook for the latest Maine news.