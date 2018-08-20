Victims’ families demand more access to Maine cold case files

CBS 13 | BDN CBS 13 | BDN

By Taylor Gleason, CBS 13 • August 20, 2018 10:05 am

Updated: August 20, 2018 10:07 am

Dozens of families in Maine are hoping to see legal changes to help cold cases get solved.

On Sunday, the Cold Case Alliance met in Augusta to share their stories and talk about ways to help move missing persons investigations forward.

Many of those involved with the alliance have lost a family member or friend with no answers as to how or why.

Donna Carter’s daughter, Tina, went missing last May. She says police have not made much progress and fears she may never get answers.

“They’ve given up,” said Carter, “They’ve stopped looking. They’ve stopped doing everything.”

Trista Reynolds visited the alliance’s meeting today. Her 20-month-old daughter, Ayla, vanished in 2011.

Reynolds says she has been her daughter’s voice for seven years now and remains strong.

“I can’t let the frustration take over,” said Reynolds.

The alliance is hoping house bill LD 1390 can be approved in 2019. The bill would enhance the rights of families of missing persons and homicide victims.

Linda Perkins husband vanished more than four decades ago while on a hunting trip. She says if the bill allowed her more direct access to her case, maybe she could get answers.

“It’s almost 43 years old and I feel that if it was looked at by today’s technology they would learn a lot more,” said Perkins.

Alliance members say police will not give them access to case files because it could hinder the investigation.

