Wilton woman accused of burning house down following argument

By CBS 13 • August 20, 2018 2:58 pm

The State Fire Marshal’s Office says a Wilton woman was arrested Friday afternoon on charges of arson and aggravated criminal mischief.

Investigators say 38-year-old Angie Clark was arrested after she was released from MaineGeneral in Augusta and transported to the Franklin County Jail.

The fire happened on Aug. 6 at a home at 732 Industry Road in Farmington, which was owned by Robert Nadeau.

Police say Clark and Nadeau had a verbal argument at the home and when Nadeau left, Clark set the house on fire before leaving the scene.

The house was a total loss, investigators said.

Investigators said they found her the next day and took her to the hospital for an evaluation.

Clark’s bail was set at $10,000.

