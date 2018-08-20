Aroostook
August 20, 2018
State Police investigating ‘suspicious’ death in Presque Isle

Anthony Brino | BDN
A team from the Maine State Police's Major Crimes Unit was at the 11 Washburn Road home in Presque Isle Monday where a man was found dead Sunday, August 19, 2018.
By Anthony Brino, BDN Staff

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine — The Maine State Police are investigating a suspicious death at a Washburn Road home in Presque Isle and asking the public’s help in finding more information.

On Sunday, Aug. 19, around 4:15 p.m. the Presque Isle Police Department received a report of a deceased man in the home at 11 Washburn Road in Presque Isle, said Maine State Police Lt. Troy Gardiner.

An individual who went to the residence found the man dead and called the police, Gardiner said. The Presque Isle police called in the Maine State Police major crimes unit, which investigates all homicides and suspicious deaths in the state.

“We are treating this as a suspicious death,” Gardiner said.

The Bangor Daily News is pleased to feature content from our sister website, The County. To read the rest of “State Police investigating ‘suspicious’ death in Presque Isle,” an article by The County staff writer Anthony Brino, please follow this link to The County online.

