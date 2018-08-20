State Police investigating ‘suspicious’ death in Presque Isle

Anthony Brino | BDN Anthony Brino | BDN

By Anthony Brino , BDN Staff • August 20, 2018 1:59 pm

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine — The Maine State Police are investigating a suspicious death at a Washburn Road home in Presque Isle and asking the public’s help in finding more information.

On Sunday, Aug. 19, around 4:15 p.m. the Presque Isle Police Department received a report of a deceased man in the home at 11 Washburn Road in Presque Isle, said Maine State Police Lt. Troy Gardiner.

An individual who went to the residence found the man dead and called the police, Gardiner said. The Presque Isle police called in the Maine State Police major crimes unit, which investigates all homicides and suspicious deaths in the state.

“We are treating this as a suspicious death,” Gardiner said.

