Police searching for man who crashed car into Presque Isle house

By Anthony Brino , BDN Staff • August 20, 2018 2:12 pm

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine — Law enforcement agencies in central Aroostook County are on the lookout for a 22-year-old man wanted on probation violations who stole a car and crashed it before escaping on foot Saturday.

Presque Isle Police Chief Matt Irwin said the incident started when the police responded to a report of a fight at an apartment on State Street.

One of the individuals there, 22-year-old Brandon Green, had an active arrest warrant for probation revocation and dove out of a second-story window, Irwin said.

Green initially fled on foot, then stole a car. He fled in the car, and a Maine State Police trooper later located him in the Mapleton area, Irwin said.

Green then led the trooper on a chase into Presque Isle that ended with a crash into a home at the intersection of Mechanic Street and Coburn Avenue, Irwin said.

