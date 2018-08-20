Brett Kavanaugh memo detailed explicit questions for then-President Clinton

Cliff Owen | AP Cliff Owen | AP

Michael Kranish, The Washington Post • August 20, 2018 1:34 pm

Updated: August 20, 2018 1:34 pm

WASHINGTON — Brett Kavanaugh wrote in a strikingly explicit 1998 memo that he was “strongly opposed” to giving then-President Bill Clinton any “break” in the independent counsel’s questioning about his sexual relationship with intern Monica Lewinsky, according to a document released Monday.

In the memo, Kavanaugh, who worked as an associate counsel for independent counsel Ken Starr and is now President Donald Trump’s nominee for the U.S. Supreme Court, laid out several proposed questions, including, “If Monica Lewinsky says that you inserted a cigar into her vagina while you were in the Oval Office area, would she be lying?”

Excerpts of the memo have been previously reported, including by The Washington Post last month, quoting from a book about the Lewinsky investigation. However, the full memo had not been released until Monday, when it was released by the National Archives in response to a Freedom of Information Act request by The Post.

The memo was written Aug. 15 to Starr and “All Attorneys,” with the subject line: “Slack for the President?” It was Kavanaugh advice for the type of questioning for Clinton that would occur by Starr’s associates, who were trying to determine whether the president had committed perjury in a civil suit.

“After reflecting this evening, I am strongly opposed to giving the President any ‘break’ in the questioning regarding the details of the Lewinsky relationship” unless he “resigns” or “confesses perjury,” Kavanaugh wrote, continuing: “He has required the urgent attention of the courts and the Supreme Court for frivolous privilege claims — all to cover up his oral sex from an intern. He has lied to his aides. He has lied to the American people. He has tried to disgrace you and the Office with a sustained propaganda campaign that would make Nixon blush.”

Kavanaugh wrote that he believed Starr’s office would be failing its duty “if we willingly ‘conspire’ with the President in an effort to conceal the true nature of his acts.”

Kavanaugh then listed 10 questions that Clinton should be asked, many of them of a sexually explicit nature.

Follow the Bangor Daily News on Facebook for the latest Maine news.