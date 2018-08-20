Medicinal plant long thought extinct in Maine rediscovered in Bowdoin field

Maine Natural Areas Program | BDN Maine Natural Areas Program | BDN

By Julia Bayly , BDN Staff • August 20, 2018 11:44 am

Assertions of the 1960s folk group The Irish Rovers notwithstanding, unicorns are alive and well in Maine.

The unicorn root, that is.

This summer the Maine Natural Areas Program documented about 300 flowering stems of the the unicorn root (Aletris farinosa) in a damp Bowdoin field, according to the Maine Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry.

Also known as white colic-root, or colicroot, the fancifully named unicorn root has not been seen in Maine for 130 years and was long thought to have been eradicated in the state.

In fact, until it was spotted this summer, it was only known by three herbarium specimens, two of which were collected by Maine botanist Kate Furbish from Wells in 1879 and from Brunswick in 1874. The third specimen was collected in 1887 near Lewiston.

The plant is found in the eastern United States and Ontario, and it is considered a rare sighting — if not mythological, as in the case of the unicorn animal.

When found, it’s in open, moist, sandy ground associated with tallgrass prairie habitats and damp, sandy meadows with little or no topsoil.

The recent discovery of the unicorn root was on private land.

The root has been used in traditional remedies for stomach aches, colic, dysentery, menstrual cramps, body pain and as a laxative.

With its single, tall flowering stalk with white flowers that appear June through August, the unicorn root may, indeed, be the loveliest of all.

