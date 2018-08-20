Saco council prepares to vote on controversial beach leash law

CBS 13 | BDN CBS 13 | BDN

By CBS 13 • August 20, 2018 9:46 am

Saco city leaders will consider changing dog leash laws Monday night.

It’s a controversial issue that would require dogs on the beach to be on leashes.

Currently, dogs in Saco only have to be on a leash until 5 p.m. during the months of July and August.

If the new ordinance is passed, they’d have to be on a leash all the time from the spring through the end of September.

Saco city officials say the new plan is part of an agreement with the Army Corps of Engineers, who will be funding and fixing the Camp Ellis jetty.

The work would prevent beach erosion and flooding as well as help endangered piping plover birds, but to get the work done Saco city councilors say they have to consider a stricter leash law.

Under the new ordinance dogs would have to be on a leash at all times from April through the end of September.

The Saco City Council held a public hearing on the proposal earlier this month, where some residents said they were okay with the stricter leash law, others say they don’t know why they have to change their dog policies to get help for their beach from the government.

The Saco City Council will be holding the second and final reading of the ordinance Monday at 6:30 p.m.

If approved, the changes would go into effect next April.