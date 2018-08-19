Mold prompts Maine community college to close residence hall

Screenshot | Google Maps Screenshot | Google Maps

By CBS 13 • August 19, 2018 2:51 pm

SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine — A residence hall at Southern Maine Community College was closed Sunday after mold was discovered inside.

The Spring Point Residence Hall was shut down at noon Sunday on the community college’s South Portland campus.

In a statement, the college said, “SMCC is taking all necessary steps to assess and address the appearance of mold in one of the college’s residence halls. Our first priority is assuring that students have a safe place to stay. We share our students’ concerns about the condition of the building.”

Students living inside Spring Point were notified Saturday the residence hall would be closed Sunday.

Student Olivia Treadwell said she is planning a protest on the conditions inside Spring Point Monday night.

College officials have not said when the mold was discovered nor how widespread it is inside Spring Point.

“Further assessment and testing is being undertaken today, and we hope to have a better understanding of the situation and its seriousness by tomorrow,” the college’s statement reads. “Out of an abundance of caution and while testing is underway, the college has temporarily moved all students who are living in the dorm into another residence hall.”

