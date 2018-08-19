New England
August 19, 2018
New England Latest News | Poll Questions | Amish | Overdose Deaths | Bangor Police Lawsuit
New England

NH woman who survived bear attack has no hard feelings

Julia Bayly | BDN
Julia Bayly | BDN
A New Hampshire woman who was injured by a black bear after the animal somehow got inside her home last month has no hard feelings toward the animal.
The Associated Press

GROTON, New Hampshire — A 71-year-old New Hampshire woman who was mauled by a black bear inside her home is still recovering from her injuries, but says she has no hard feelings toward the bear.

Apryl Rogers was awoken in her home July 17 and discovered a bear in her kitchen. The animal apparently entered the home through a door that was not fully latched.

WMUR-TV reports Rogers, who was using a wheelchair before the attack, is still recovering from life-threatening injuries. The animal sliced her cheek and scalp and fractured her neck. She also lost her left eye.

Evidence suggests the bear became trapped in the home.

Rogers managed to call for help after the attack.

She says she’s “not going to let anything get me down.”

Follow the Bangor Daily News on Facebook for the latest Maine news.

 

Have feedback? Want to know more? Send us ideas for follow-up stories.

Comments

You may also like