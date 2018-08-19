National Politics
August 19, 2018
National Politics Latest News | Poll Questions | Amish | Overdose Deaths | Bangor Police Lawsuit
National Politics

Trump says White House lawyer McGahn isn’t ‘a John Dean’ rat

Pablo Martinez Monsivais | AP
Pablo Martinez Monsivais | AP
President Donald Trump waves Friday during his arrival on Air Force One at Morristown Municipal Airport in Morristown, New Jersey, en route to Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, New Jersey.
The Associated Press

BRIDGEWATER, New Jersey — President Donald Trump is insisting that White House lawyer Don McGahn isn’t “a John Dean type ‘RAT.'”

Trump in a series of Sunday morning tweets is responding to a New York Times story reporting that McGahn has given hours of testimony to the special counsel investigating Russian election meddling.

Dean was White House counsel for President Richard Nixon during Watergate. He ultimately cooperated with prosecutors and helped bring down the Nixon presidency, though he served a prison term for obstruction of justice.

Trump says he allowed McGahn and others to testify. He says, “I didn’t have to. I have nothing to hide……”

Trump is also calling the investigation “McCarthyism at its WORST,” a reference to indiscriminate allegations made by Sen. Joseph McCarthy in the 1950s to expose communists.

Follow the Bangor Daily News on Facebook for the latest Maine news.

 

Have feedback? Want to know more? Send us ideas for follow-up stories.

Comments

You may also like