UMaine scores overtime win in Costa Rica finale

August 18, 2018 3:17 pm

The University of Maine men’s basketball team rallied for a 75-70 overtime victory over the University of Calgary Friday evening in the final game of the Black Bears’ trip to Costa Rica.

UMaine split two games with UCalgary, the reigning Canadian U Sports national champion. The Dinos defeated the Black Bears 73-56 on Wednesday.

UCalgary held the advantage for most of the rematch, leading UMaine 35-29 at halftime after the teams were locked in an 18-18 stalemate after the first quarter.

The Dinos then took a 54-48 lead into the fourth quarter, but UMaine outscored UCalgary 12-6 in the final period to force overtime with a 60-60 tie, then held a 15-10 advantage during the extra period to secure the victory.

“Great team effort today,” said UMaine coach Richard Barron in a post-game Tweet. “Happy with our progress. One day at a time.”