Shots fired after teen enters wrong New Hampshire home looking for party

By Elizabeth Dinan, Portsmouth Herald • August 18, 2018 2:45 pm

PORTSMOUTH, N.H. — Police are investigating an early-morning shooting in a Summer Street neighborhood which, Police Chief Robert Merner said, occurred after a juvenile mistakenly went into an unlocked home thinking there was a party there.

The police chief said “multiple rounds were fired,” said no one was hurt and the incident could have ended in tragedy.

The shooting occurred in the area of 140 Summer St. where a teenager thought there was a party, based on a text message he received, the chief said. He found the door unlocked, went inside and the residents were wakened, Merner said.

According to public records, former police commissioner Brenna Cavanaugh and her partner Mark Gray reside at the home.

Merner said the teen left the home and got into a vehicle, backed up and hit a pole, at which time the homeowner “discharged a weapon, striking the vehicle.”

The police chief said he was not identifying the shooter at this time, said there is no danger to the community and there is an active an ongoing investigation into whether or not charges will be filed against any of the involved parties.

