Central Maine man seriously injured after car cuts off motorcycle

Courtesy of Somerset County Sheriff's Office Courtesy of Somerset County Sheriff's Office

By CBS 13 • August 18, 2018 3:12 pm

PALMYRA — A central Maine man suffered potentially life threatening injuries after a car pulled out in front of him on I-95, causing him to be thrown from his motorcycle.

The Somerset County Sheriff’s Office said the accident happened near the northbound off ramp in Palmyra after 10:30 a.m. Saturday.

Robert Dorrance, 57, of Plymouth was on his motorcycle when it was hit by a car driven by Allen Salley, 32, of Pittsfield after Salley pulled off the ramp in front of Dorrance, according to witnesses.

Police said Dorrance was thrown to the ground and suffered serious injuries. He was not wearing a helmet.

Dorrance was transported to a hospital in Pittsfield.

Both vehicles were towed from the scene. The crash remains under investigation. No charges have been brought at this time.

Follow the Bangor Daily News on Facebook for the latest Maine news.