‘Marriage penalty’ debate takes center-stage in Maine home care fight

Good morning from Augusta, where Gov. Paul LePage’s administration is touting a new report predicting that the universal home care referendum on the November ballot would reduce personal income, employment, population and labor force in Maine.

But the analysis released by the state on Thursday is fraught by a question of interpretation that will have to be settled by Attorney General Janet Mills’ office, making it difficult to take meaningful lessons from the state economist’s report — at least for now.

We know that the referendum will amount to a significant new tax on high-income Mainers. Question 1 on the November ballot is backed by a progressive coalition, including the Maine People’s Alliance, and it would set up a universal home care system for people 65 and older and people with disabilities.

It’s being opposed by conservatives and business groups wary of the funding scheme, which places a combined 3.8 percent tax on income over $127,200 and non-wage income over that threshold. The Legislature’s nonpartisan fiscal office has said the tax would generate $310 million annually.

What’s unclear at the moment is whether married couples’ income would be treated jointly or separately under the law. The LePage administration has argued that the tax will install a “marriage penalty” that could hit each of two married earners who each make less than $127,200 but whose combined income exceeds it.

That isn’t explicitly addressed in the proposed law, but it probably isn’t the intent and the Legislature’s fiscal office interpreted it to only apply to individuals. But LePage’s budget department persuaded Secretary of State Matt Dunlap, a Democrat, to say in the language of Question 1 that the tax would also apply to families.

Garrett Martin, the executive director of the Maine Center for Economic Policy, a progressive group that has taken no position on the referendum, said the LePage administration’s report “continues to perpetuate a flawed assumption about how the tax will apply to married couples” and that the law’s intent is not to hit married couples twice. To him, that makes the report “flawed” and he said it “should be ignored.”

The question will be more authoritatively settled by the attorney general’s office. A Dunlap spokeswoman told the Portland Press Herald that Mills’ office will issue a decision about how the tax applies to married couples in late September or early October.

But for now, the politicking will center on the report and this issue. Be skeptical and see the nuance, which is always in this age of Maine politics.

