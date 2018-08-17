Windham woman accused of assaulting mother with antique window

Maine State Police photo courtesy of CBS 13 Maine State Police photo courtesy of CBS 13

By CBS 13 • August 17, 2018 6:05 pm

Maine State Police say a Windham woman assaulted her mother and two troopers in Dayton Thursday afternoon.

Troopers say 20-year-old Charlotte Gorman assaulted her mother by throwing an antique window down a flight of stairs, striking her mother in the leg.

Gorman also broke out a window of the Dayton home, according to troopers.

Troopers say they found Gorman on the roof of the house and ordered her back inside.

Gorman became combative and kicked the troopers several times, according to troopers.

One of the troopers suffered a hand injury during the assault.

Gorman was charged with two counts of assault on an officer, assault, criminal mischief, and criminal trespass.

She was taken to the York County Jail. Bail was set at $1,100.

