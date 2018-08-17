Dump truck hits Maine Turnpike overpass

Courtesy Daniel Kendall via WGME | BDN Courtesy Daniel Kendall via WGME | BDN

By Natalie Williams • August 17, 2018 1:27 pm

Updated: August 17, 2018 3:28 pm

YORK, Maine — A dump truck hit a Maine Turnpike overpass Friday morning after the truck’s dump body became elevated and struck the bridge.

Robert Pilot, 52, of Wales was driving north in a dump truck when he hit the Clay Hill Road overpass at mile 12 in York around 7 a.m. Pilot told police he did not notice the dump body was elevated, according to Maine State Police Cpl. Steven Stubbs.

The impact from the collision caused the dump body to land in the road. The dump truck — owned by Glen Dube Excavation of Sabattus — was empty at the time of the crash.

After an initial assessment, engineers reported the damage to the bridge is minimal. They will return next week to complete a more thorough inspection, according to the Maine Turnpike Authority.

The bridge is still open to traffic. Two of the three northbound lanes were closed for two and a half hours.

No one was injured in the crash, but a car following the truck was damaged by debris.

WGME contributed to this report.

