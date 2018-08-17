Portland assistant city manager out after 3 months

Troy R. Bennett | BDN Troy R. Bennett | BDN

By Jake Bleiberg , BDN Staff • August 17, 2018 2:49 pm

Updated: August 17, 2018 3:05 pm

An assistant city manager who Portland hired in May is out of that job, according to a city spokeswoman.

It is unclear whether Mona Bector was fired or resigned after less than three months at City Hall, and the city isn’t saying what happened.

“I can confirm that she is no longer employed by the city,” spokeswoman Jessica Grondin said Friday afternoon. “We will have no further comment at this time.”

Bector, who could not be immediately reached, came to Portland from a consulting company in the Boston area. She worked in the governments of New York state and New York City before that.

Her departure comes two weeks after former Portland Police Chief Michael Sauschuck began work as an assistant city manager. The city budgets for two such positions with annual salaries of $140,000.

