Police, kayaker rescue trio whose canoes capsized overnight in Brunswick

Stock image | Pixabay Stock image | Pixabay

By Beth Brogan , BDN Staff • August 17, 2018 10:11 am

Three people who were canoeing between Thomas Point and Howard Point early Friday morning were rescued after their canoes capsized.

Brunswick police and fire personnel went to the area just before 2 a.m. Friday after residents of nearby Johnson’s Way called to say they could hear people yelling for help in Thomas Bay, Brunswick police Cmdr. Mark Waltz said.

Four people had apparently tied two canoes together and capsized, police said.

One woman was able to swim to shore, but three others remained in the ocean.

Officers headed into the water in a neighbor’s rowboat and rescued two men, while a neighbor in a kayak brought one woman to shore, Waltz said.

A Brunswick Fire Department boat towed the rowboat to shore.

The U.S. Coast Guard was called but was turned around before it arrived, Waltz said.

The canoeists, Dean Ouellette, 44, Andrew Ross, 35, and Rebecca Hollingshead, 35, all of Brunswick, and Michelle Westbrook, 33, of Miami, Florida, were all evaluated by Brunswick rescue personnel at the scene and were uninjured.

Follow BDN Bath-Brunswick on Facebook for the latest news from the Bath-Brunswick area and Lincoln and Sagadahoc counties.