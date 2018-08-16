UMaine men’s basketball team drops exhibition opener in Costa Rica

Stock image | Pixabay Stock image | Pixabay

By Ernie Clark , BDN Staff • August 16, 2018 10:24 am

The University of Maine men’s basketball team fell to the University of Calgary 73-56 on Wednesday in the first of three exhibition games the Black Bears will play this week during its visit to Costa Rica.

The Calgary Dinos, the defending Canadian U Sports collegiate champion, led 19-12 after the first quarter and 31-30 at halftime before extending their advantage to 53-40 through three quarters of the game, played at the Ciudad Deportiva in Costa Rica’s capital, San Jose.

The win was the third straight for Calgary during its visit to Costa Rica. The Dinos opened their tour with a 64-54 loss to the University of San Diego last Saturday, then scored back-to-back victories over the University of Texas-San Antonio, 70-69 on Monday and 74-68 on Tuesday.

UMaine returns to action Thursday with a game against Costa Rican professional club team San Ramon, and then will play Calgary again Friday.

