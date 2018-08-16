Check out ‘On Deck,’ a sports calendar for upcoming sports and recreation events

Stock image | Pixabay Stock image | Pixabay

August 16, 2018 4:32 pm

Updated: August 16, 2018 4:37 pm

CYCLING

BREWER— Pedal the Penobscot, 6:30 a.m.- 4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 9, 5 South Main Street, rain or shine. The ride offers five distance options. Register at bikereg.com. All ages and abilities welcome. Registrants receive an annual membership to Bangor Land Trust and are entered in a raffle for prizes. The first 150 to register receive a t-shirt. The finish celebration will be at High Tide Restaurant, 5 South Main Street. Rest stops, sweeps and sag wagons are available. Riders must wear helmets and obey traffic laws. Children under 14 must be accompanied by an adult.

CROQUET

ELLSWORTH — The Woodlawn Croquet Mini Lobster Tournament, Sept. 6-9, is open to all USCA members and is a 6 Wicket Singles USCA sanctioned tournament; play will center on the full-sized court next to the Historic Black House on the Grounds of the 180-acre Woodlawn Museum in Ellsworth; other courts being used are the Tapley Cove Court in Brooksville, the Sorrento VIA Court in Sorrento, and the Hinckley Court in Southwest Harbor; courts open for practice on Wednesday, Sept. 5. The opening reception and dinner will be held at 6 p.m. on Sept. 5, at the Woodlawn Museum Sleigh Barn; tournament play commences on Sept. 6 and ends on Sept. 9. Spectators welcome, more information at woodlawnmuseum.com

CROSS-COUNTRY

BUCKSPORT — Dynamic Duo Cross-Country Race, 8 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 18, on Bucksport High School’s three-mile cross-country course, which is 99 percent groomed gravel and grass and is well-marked. The male-female relay race is the only one of its kind in eastern Maine. Registration at 7 a.m. at Bucksport High School football field, $20 per couple. Contact Chris Jones for information at 469-9901 or chris.jones@rsu25.org .

GOLF

HERMON — Special Olympics Maine 4-person scramble tournament, Aug. 26 at Hermon Meadow Golf Club; 7:30 a.m. registration, 9 a.m. shotgun start; $240 per foursome includes golf, cart, coffee, donuts, lunch; contests for closest to the pin, long drive and straight drive; $10,000 hole-in-one prize; Casino hole, 50-50 raffle and 50-50 putting and chipping contests; prizes to top three gross and top three net and first-place women’s team; hole sponsorships $50; for information or to sign up, contact Tracy Gran Jr. at 207-307-9198 the course at 207-848-3471; for donations contact Christopher Waltz at 207-570-3840

SCARBOROUGH — Women in Family Business nine-hole golf scramble with men, part of the Wine & Nine series, 5-7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 4, at Nonesuch River Golf Club, 304 Gorham Road. Women’s Wine and Nine program members play free. Others pay $35, which includes golf, cart and a beverage. To register visit https://instituteforfamilyownedbusiness.wildapricot.org under events.

HIKING

SEDGWICK — Join Blue Hill Heritage Trust for the Peninsula Hiking Challenge now until Saturday, Aug. 25. Hike all 7 trails, find and make note of the “secret image” posted along each trail and then come a big party at Strong Brewing Co., 7 Rope Ferry Rd. from 5-8 p.m. on Aug. 25 where BHHT will pull prizes for adults and kids at the celebration- and every kid to complete it will get a certificate and an award. For more information, please contact Blue Hill Heritage Trust at (207)374-5118 or info@bluehillheritagetrust.org. For a list of trails, visit bluehillheritagetrust.org.

PICKLEBALL

GREATER BANGOR — Here is the open drop-in pickleball schedule for the Greater Bangor area at Armstrong Tennis Center (ATC), Newport Recreation Center (NRC), Skehan Recreation Center (SRC), Old Town-Orono YMCA (OTOY): Sundays 4-7 p.m., all levels; Mondays 9 a.m.-noon, all levels, (OTOY); noon-2 p.m., all levels (SRC); 6-8 p.m., all levels, (OTOY); Tuesdays 8:30-9 a.m., skills and drills (ATC), through July 3; 9 a.m.-noon, experienced (ATC), 5-8 p.m., all levels (ATC); 6-7:30 p.m., all levels (NRC); Wednesdays 9-11 a.m., beginner/intermediate (ATC); 9 a.m.-noon, all levels (OTOY); 9:15-10:45 a.m., all levels (SRC); 1-2:30 p.m., all levels (NRC); 5-8 p.m., experienced (ATC); Thursdays 8:30-9 a.m., skills and drills (ATC); 9 a.m.-noon, experienced (ATC); 6-8:30 p.m., beginner/intermediate (ATC); Fridays 9-11 a.m., beginner/intermediate (ATC), 9 a.m.-noon, all levels (OTOY); 9:15-10:45 a.m., all levels (SRC); Saturdays 9 a.m.-noon, all levels (ATC).

ROAD RACING

BLUE HILL — Run to Breathe the Salty Sea 5K, Walk & Fun Run to support Christy Jordan Ryan’s double lung transplant, Sept. 29 at the Blue Hill Fairgrounds; registration opens at 2:30 p.m., walk begins 3:30 p.m., Fun Run begins 3:45 p.m. and 5K starts at 4 p.m.; 5K preregistration $20; day of event $25; Walk/Fun Run (1.5 miles) $15; Salty Sea Character costume contest; a lobster feed will follow at $15 per lobster or $8 for hamburgers/hot dogs, includes salad, corn on the cob, chips and drink. It is not required to participate in the run/walk to eat.

Register at: https://www.runreg.com/8077, https://www.raceentry.com/race-reviews/run-to-breathe-the-salty-sea-5k-run-walk-and-fun-run

BANGOR — Annual Bangor Labor Day 5-Mile Road Race, 9 a.m. Monday, Sept. 3, starting and ending at Bangor Parks and Recreation Center, 647 Main St. Race-day registration 7:45-8:45 a.m., $25. First 100 pre-registered by Aug. 13 receive commemorative T-shirt. Register online at www.BangorParksandRec.com or visit the office. Male and female age divisions, trophies and prizes; call 992-4490.

BANGOR — Ronald McDonald House Charities of Maine second annual Walk, Run, Roll 5K, Sept. 22 at Husson University, College Circle. Water will be provided, snacks and refreshments available. Register www.rmhcmaine.org Registration and packet pick-up starts at 7:30 a.m. at the Gracie Theatre. Kids Fun Run stats at 8:30 a.m. followed 5K runners at 9 a.m. and walkers at 9:20 a.m. Registration is $25, $30 on race day. Kids Fun Run $10 and walkers are free. Contact Seth Poplaski Community Relations Manager at 207-942-9003 or by email community@rmhcmaine.org.

MADISON — Double B Equine Horse Rescue’s Run for the Horses 5K, and 1K for kids, 10 a.m. Monday, Sept. 3, at Hight Chrysler Dodge, 507 Lakewood Road. Fee $15 in advance, $20 after Sept. 1, $5 for participants under age 10. T-shirts for first 150 entrants, giveaways; awards to top three males/females overall, age groups and physically challenged. Participants who raise $50 or more by Sept. 1 will have their entry fee refunded. Walkers and pets welcome. Registration: runsignup.com/Race/ME/Madison/RunForHorses5K . Questions, email karenrapallo@gmail.com.

STOCKTON SPRINGS — Ambulance Run for Your Life 5K and 12K, Saturday, Sept. 15, Stockton Springs Town Office, 217 Main St. All proceeds benefit Stockton Springs Ambulance’s equipment fund. Registration starts at 7:30 a.m., races at 9 a.m. Forms available at sub5.com and at the town office. Call Chas Hare at 567-3404.

TRIATHLON

OLD ORCHARD BEACH — IRONMAN 70.3 Triathlon, Aug. 26, includes a 1.2-mile ocean swim, 56-mile cycling leg and a 13.1-mile run. Racers follow a course that starts at the Old Orchard Beach Pier at 6:20 a.m. with a swim in Saco Bay. The bike leg leaves Old Orchard Beach and showcases the rolling hills and beautiful scenery of the surrounding communities including Saco, Scarborough, Hollis, Waterboro and Buxton. The final leg takes athletes on a 13.1-mile run through Old Orchard Beach and the Eastern Trail. For information visit IRONMAN70.3Maine.com. With 2,500 athletes racing, motorists can expect delays throughout the race course to ensure the safety of athletes and motorists. Interested volunteer groups should contact maine70.3@ironmanvolunteers.com.