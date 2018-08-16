Driver of crashed Kittery day care van has history of epilepsy, court documents show

Deb Cram | Portsmouth Herald Deb Cram | Portsmouth Herald

August 16, 2018

Court documents reveal the 21-year-old who was behind the wheel of a Kittery community center bus that crashed on Interstate 95 in New Hampshire last week has a history of epilepsy.

In two letters John Guy turned into the York County Courthouse, he wrote that he is attending Alcoholics Anonymous, and that he has a history of seizures.

In the letter, he mentions how epilepsy has affected his memory, and he believes that memory loss caused him to miss court dates.

Just before 10 a.m. Aug. 10, a Kittery community center bus driven by Guy veered off I-95 southbound and crashed into trees in Greenland, New Hampshire. The bus was on its way to a water park in Candia, New Hampshire, as part of Kittery’s SAFE — Safe Alternatives for Enrichment — program, a nine-week summer camp.

New Hampshire State Police reported that Guy suffered a medical event before the crash, but did not specify what the medical issue was.

Guy has a history of driving violations.

On Tuesday, Kittery’s town manager said that a background check was completed for all employees, including Guy, but a driving record check was not done.

In both letters, Guy stressed how he is “really trying to get out of the court system,” and correct the mistakes he’s made.

