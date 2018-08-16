Maine news you need to know for Thursday

Gabro Degre | BDN Gabro Degre | BDN

By Lindsay Putnam • August 16, 2018

Mainers remember Chris Cousins, one of the state’s most respected journalists

–Bangor Daily News political reporter Christopher Cousins died Wednesday morning of a heart attack at 42. As news of his death spread, condolences and praise for Chris and his work poured into the Bangor Daily News. From the politicians to the ordinary Mainers he wrote about to his competitors, Chris was universally respected and admired.

“He got along well with everyone from the person who made his sandwich in the cafe to the Senate president,” his editor Robert Long said. “But he was as tough as he was kind. He did not let government leaders get away with spin or diversions, holding them accountable without being abrasive.”

Bangor hasn’t had a family shelter in more than a decade. This organization wants to change that

–With few local housing options for families suffering from homelessness, a social services organization hopes to open a two-family emergency shelter in the city, and is seeking a zone change to do so.

“Our goal is to keep families together until we can get them the resources they need and find permanent housing,” said Donald Lynch, assistant director of Families and Children Together.

Kids learn the ropes early when growing up on a farm

–When Ethan Malmborg was 5 years old, his father came downstairs at midnight to find his son at the dining room table eating Cheerios and toast, dressed and ready for a day in the potato fields. “If anyone was born to be a farmer, it’s this kid,” his father Kris Malmborg said.

While most kids would rather watch cartoons all morning, Maine children who grow up on farms are exposed to certain life lessons — such as a strong work ethic and sense of responsibility — that can have a lasting influence beyond the fields.

Stocking Arctic charr in heritage pond is a bad idea, fish conservationists say

–The Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife is considering introducing Arctic char into a pond in Piscataquis County. The problem, according to fisheries conservationists, is that Henderson Pond is on Maine’s list of protected Heritage Fish Waters.

“I’d suggest that to put the department’s proposal to put a nonindigenous [species] into Henderson Pond does nothing but create another stocked water in the state of Maine.”

Community looks to revitalize ‘endangered’ historic theater

–For the past 10 years, there has been a void in downtown Waldoboro as the once-vibrant Waldo Theatre, which has been closed for four years, has slowly fallen into a state of disrepair.

But the memories of the the theater’s heyday, and the possibility of what an active theater could bring to the small coastal community, have lit a fire for a small group of residents who are trying to bring the Waldo back to life.

‘It’s something you never expect’: Longtime northern Maine coach Bill McAvoy gets Hall of Fame nod

–Bill McAvoy, 68, got his first lesson in coaching basketball in high school, from a coach who benched him for shooting too much. Now, McAvoy’s own influence as a coach for the past 39 years is being recognized as he’s inducted into the Maine Basketball Hall of Fame on Sunday.

“As you have the chance to look back on your career and know you’ve done some positive things for kids, maybe this is a way for people to say thank you,” said McAvoy, whose own playing career was highlighted by an undefeated 1967 state championship season at Sherman High School and becoming the career scoring leader at Unity College.

Do this: Eat at Bangor’s newest food truck

–Another new food truck has joined the lineup at the Bangor Waterfront — this time offering smoked pulled pork and chicken, smoked pork belly, red hot dogs, baked beans and other classic barbecue sides, all served with an array of sauces.

Silverton Sporting Camp BBQ Bar can be found during the week at Gomez Park, serving food between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m., as well as during evening hours at the three remaining concerts at the Darling’s Waterfront Pavilion.

