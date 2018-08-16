Portland
August 16, 2018
Portland

Raymond votes to leave Windham school district

CBS 13 | BDN
The town of Raymond has begun the process of withdrawing from Regional School Unit 14.
By CBS 13

In a special meeting Tuesday night, 171 voted for withdrawal and 128 against.

Raymond’s town manager, Don Willard, said the vote is a sign of ineffective communication from Windham, as well as a failure by the district’s administration to stick to a cost-sharing agreement.

“I see this as an opportunity, I think the overarching issue to me is the notion of schools of excellence,” Willard said. “Raymond has had a reputation, a tradition of schools of excellence. I’m not saying anything negative about the Windham schools, but it’s an exciting opportunity to reopen the issue of education in Raymond.”

Willard said this is just step five of a 22-step process, and will probably take more than a year.

