Raymond votes to leave Windham school district

By CBS 13 • August 16, 2018 7:50 am

The town of Raymond has begun the process of withdrawing from Regional School Unit 14.

In a special meeting Tuesday night, 171 voted for withdrawal and 128 against.

Raymond’s town manager, Don Willard, said the vote is a sign of ineffective communication from Windham, as well as a failure by the district’s administration to stick to a cost-sharing agreement.

“I see this as an opportunity, I think the overarching issue to me is the notion of schools of excellence,” Willard said. “Raymond has had a reputation, a tradition of schools of excellence. I’m not saying anything negative about the Windham schools, but it’s an exciting opportunity to reopen the issue of education in Raymond.”

Willard said this is just step five of a 22-step process, and will probably take more than a year.

