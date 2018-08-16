Maine high court rules against suspended lawyer candidate

CBS 13 | WGME CBS 13 | WGME

The Associated Press • August 16, 2018 1:37 pm

PORTLAND, Maine — Maine’s highest court is ruling against a Republican who’s running for district attorney and feels the suspension of his law license was unfair.

Seth Carey is running against Andrew Robinson for district attorney of Androscoggin, Franklin and Oxford counties. Carey’s license was suspended after a woman secured a protection from abuse order against him after accusing him of sexual abuse.

Carey filed a wide-ranging complaint against judges, the Board of Overseers of the Bar, the Lewiston Sun Journal and others related to the disciplinary proceedings that resulted in his two-year suspension. A lower court granted motions to dismiss, and Carey appealed. The Maine Supreme Judicial Court ruled Thursday that it affirms the lower court.

Carey and his lawyer did not immediately return calls and emails seeking comment about the ruling.

