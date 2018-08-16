Developers break ground on project to build nearly 100 units of housing on former farmland

CBS 13 | BDN CBS 13 | BDN

By CBS 13 • August 16, 2018 2:03 pm

Updated: August 16, 2018 2:04 pm

Developers have broke ground on a new housing project in Portland.

Nearly 100 homes and 25 townhomes are planned for 55-acres of what was formerly Camelot Farm on Westbrook Street.

It’s been a long process leading up to this week’s groundbreaking.

A divided City Council narrowly approved a rezone of the property more than a year ago to allow the project.

Then a group of local residents opposed to the project hoped a proposed ordinance change giving neighbors a sort of veto power over nearby zoning changes would give them a chance to block it. But a citywide referendum last fall to approve the neighborhood veto ordinance failed at the polls, clearing the way for the Stroudwater area project to proceed.

“There’s been an awful lot of work by a lot of people to get us to this point,” co-developer Michael Barton said. “Like I said, it’s been two years and we’ve still got several years ahead of us of trying to deliver this product, but, I’d say it’s joy and pride.”

This is phase one of a three-phase project.

