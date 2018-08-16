New TV documentary promises to reveal new info on Pamela Smart murder case

File | Portsmouth Herald File | Portsmouth Herald

By Angeljean Chiaramida, Seacoast Online • August 16, 2018 2:51 pm

HAMPTON, New Hampshire — The 1991 conviction of former Winnacunnet High School media coordinator Pamela Smart as an accomplice to the murder of her husband Gregg will be revisited in an upcoming three-part series on the Investigation Discovery channel.

The show kicks off at 10 p.m. Sunday and promises to reveal new details in the case and whether it’s fair for Smart to spend the rest of her life in prison when the ones who committed the murder are free. It also includes a new jailhouse interview with Smart, who has filed a petition seeking a sentence reduction from Gov. Chris Sununu.

On Wednesday, when contacted, Eleanor Pam, a legal advocate for Smart, clarified Smart’s purpose for Sunday’s Investigation Discovery series.

“The upcoming Discovery series does take an in-depth look at the case and reveals new information hitherto never known to the general public,” Pam wrote. “We are seeking a sentence reduction, not a pardon, by the governor’s clemency powers. Pamela Smart has always maintained her innocence. She is serving a disparate and unfair sentence of life without parole while the admitted killers, and their associates, are walking around free.”

The crime occurred May 1, 1990. Pamela Smart’s March 1991 trial was the first televised criminal court case in New Hampshire’s history. It had all the bawdy elements — sex, love, betrayal, murder, money and manipulation — to garner Smart, three New Hampshire towns and the Granite State unwelcome attention nationwide, spawning books, movies and no end of media speculation.

Four Seabrook teenage boys confessed to their parts in the murder and were sentenced to lengthy prison terms: Billy Flynn, who fired the shot that killed Gregg Smart in his Derry condominium, and his accomplices Patrick Randall, Ray Fowler and R.J. Lattime. All have since been paroled; Flynn the last to get out in 2015 after serving almost 25 years in prison.

All their confessions, however, pointed the finger at Pamela Smart as the mastermind of her 24-year old husband’s killing. The teens testified Smart, the then 22-year-old Winnacunnet High School instructor, was having an affair with 15-year-old Flynn and convinced him to kill her husband so Flynn and Smart could be together. According to the confessions, she threatened to end their affair if Flynn didn’t kill her husband.

Tried at Rockingham Superior Court, by the time prosecutors finished presenting their case, a jury found Smart guilty of being an accomplice to first-degree murder. She was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole. Now 50, Smart is held at Bedford Hills Correctional Facility for Women in New York for the rest of her life.

This isn’t the first time advocates for Smart have turned to the media in attempts to secure her release.

In 2005, she and her supporters went on a media blitz in her effort to secure a commutation of her life-without-parole sentence from then-Gov. John Lynch. The Executive Council unanimously denied the request for a hearing.

This Wednesday, on a segment of “Megyn Kelly Today,” three of those involved in the upcoming Investigation Discovery series addressed Smart’s case: Paul Maggiotto, the prosecutor in Smart’s case; Tom Nickels, Smart’s lead investigator, and Diane Dimond, Investigation Discovery’s reporter who interviewed Smart in prison and who’s followed the case for decades.

On Kelly’s show, Maggiotto said the case against Smart wasn’t iffy, as far as he was concerned. It had convincing evidence that included the testimony of all the teenage boys involved in the murder, as well as incriminating tape recordings of phone conversations between Smart with another student, Cecilia Pierce, which Maggiotto said were damning.

“It was overwhelming,” Maggiotto told Kelly. “It was not a close case. My job as a prosecutor was just not to mess it up.”

Dimond said in her interviews with Smart, she explains her side of the story as it relates to Flynn’s actions and the Pierce tape recording. It also offers new evidence that could clear Smart, she said.

Smart has admitted to her affair with Flynn and its wrongness, given their age difference and their student/instructor relationship. But she has always denied any involvement in her husband’s death. She claims she knew nothing about Flynn’s intentions to murder her husband, and that Flynn acted on his own, without her knowledge before or after the murder.

Nickels told Kelly he’s recently received evidence that before the crime took place, Flynn told a friend at a party that Smart knew nothing about his intent to murder her husband. Nickels is hoping that information and other evidence will lead to her quest for clemency.

“It’s happened before,” Nickels told Kelly.

“Not in New Hampshire,” Maggiotto responded. “There are 85 people serving life without parole in New Hampshire. Pam Smart is pretty far down on the list.”

Maggiotto told Kelly that Smart has never admitted guilt nor remorse over the killing of her husband and that’s why he believes she’ll never get pardoned or paroled.

