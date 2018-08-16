Former town treasurer faces arraignment on theft charges

Nick Sambides Jr. | BDN Nick Sambides Jr. | BDN

By Nick Sambides Jr. , BDN Staff • August 16, 2018 12:14 pm

BLUE HILL, Maine — The town’s former treasurer is due to be arraigned Thursday on charges that she allegedly stole $17,960 from town accounts, officials said.

Jody Murphy, 38, of Franklin, stole the money by taking funds from municipal bank deposits, town transfer funds and by adding unauthorized stipends to her own paychecks, detective Steve McFarland of the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office has said.

Murphy’s attorney, Max Coolidge, did not immediately return a message seeking comment on Thursday.

The indictment charging her with Class B theft was issued Aug. 9. She was summoned by the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office on that charge on March 13.

The indictment accuses Murphy of committing the thefts from Oct. 14, 2011 to Nov. 16, 2017.

The police investigation began almost a year ago, when auditors conducting an annual review couldn’t find cash associated with several bank deposits, according to town officials.

Murphy was placed on paid administrative leave on Oct. 5. She submitted a letter of resignation on Nov. 16 that selectmen accepted the following day.

The arraignment will occur at 2 p.m. at Hancock County Unified Criminal Court.

This story will be updated.

