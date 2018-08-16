Fire at uninhabited Maine island started with makeshift campsite

Stock image | Pexels Stock image | Pexels

By Nick Sambides Jr. , BDN Staff • August 16, 2018 10:51 am

Firefighters doused a fire that apparently began at a makeshift campsite on an uninhabited island off Deer Isle on Wednesday.

The fire at what Deer Isle Fire Chief Brent Morey identified as Little Hub Island was doused by seven Deer Isle firefighters armed with buckets and hand tools at about 5:30 p.m. The firefighters used a boat to get there, Morey said.

“Somebody had been out there, cut away trees and made a campsite with a fire [pit],” Morey said Thursday. “They didn’t put it out at all or didn’t put it out well enough. It was hard to tell.”

The circular-shaped island is 40 feet by 60 feet, with about 10 trees on it. It is among about two dozen inhabited and uninhabited islands Morey’s department covers.

Fires at the small islands near Deer Isle are not frequent, with the 18-member Deer Isle volunteer department handling one or two a year, said Morey, who has been the department’s chief for 19 years.

The islands are state-owned and not managed by Deer Isle, but the department handles the calls anyway, he said.

Follow the Bangor Daily News on Facebook for the latest Maine news.