Man charged in Cherryfield shooting death gets 20 years for NY assault

By Judy Harrison , BDN Staff • August 16, 2018 5:07 pm

Updated: August 16, 2018 5:09 pm

A man facing a murder charge in Down East Maine was sentenced Thursday in New York City to 20 years in prison for a first-degree assault in that state.

Carine Reeves, 38, of New York City is scheduled to appear Aug. 22 in Queens Criminal Court of a fugitive warrant.

Reeves is expected to returned to Maine after that, according to the Maine attorney general’s office.

Reeves and Quaneysha Greeley, 20, also of New York City, were arrested a year ago in New York in connection with the death of Sally Shaw, 55, of New Gloucester. Her body was found July 19, 2017, on Route 193 by a passing motorist, according to previously published reports.

She died of a single gunshot wound to the head and a .45 caliber casing was found about 6 feet from her body, according to affidavits filed in Washington County. Shaw allegedly drove for Reeves when he came to Maine to sell drugs.

Shaw’s rental car was found about 11 miles away from Shaw’s body with front-end damage at the intersection of Routes 193 and 9.

A specific motive for the slaying has not been made public, but according to court documents, Reeves was romantically involved with both women.

Greeley was returned to Maine last year. She has pleaded not guilty to the murder charge and is being held without bail. Greeley is scheduled to plead guilty to what are expected to be lesser charges Sept. 19 at the Washington County Courthouse in Machias.

Earlier this month, Greeley’s attorney, Jeffrey Toothaker of Ellsworth, and Assistant Attorney General John Alsop declined to comment on a possible plea deal with the Maine attorney general’s office. If she does plead guilty to lesser charges, Greeley most likely would be a key witness at Reeves’ trial, tentatively set for December.

Reeves remained last year in New York due to the assault charge. He was convicted last month of slashing the face of a 36-year-old woman on Feb. 25, 2017, in front of a gas station in the Ozone Park section of Queens. The victim had a laceration on her face from the middle of her left ear to her left nostril, the jury found. It took 16 to 20 stitches to close the wound. Reeves faced up to 25 years in prison in New York.

If convicted of murder in Maine, Reeves faces 25 years to life in prison.

