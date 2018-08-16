Lawyer says DHHS will hire public health nurses

Ashley L. Conti | BDN Ashley L. Conti | BDN

By Matthew Stone , BDN Staff • August 16, 2018 1:49 pm

The Maine Department of Health and Human Services “will take prompt action” to comply with a law requiring that it restore its staff of public health nurses, according to a lawyer defending the department against a lawsuit for its failure to implement the 2017 law.

The announcement from Assistant Attorney General Deanna White came in documents filed Wednesday in Kennebec County Superior Court. The filing was a response to a July 30 lawsuit brought by state Sen. Brownie Carson and nurses Sarah DeCato and Donna Ellis.

The lawsuit asked the court to order Gov. Paul LePage’s administration to hire more than two dozen nurses within 90 days, as required by a law that passed over LePage’s veto.

The suit came after LePage’s DHHS missed a March 1 deadline set in the 2017 law to restore the state’s ranks of nurses, who visit at-risk mothers and their infants in their homes, provide school nurse services in rural schools without their own nurses, work to contain infectious diseases, and assist in responses to public health emergencies.

The LePage administration largely dismantled the state public health nursing program in its first six years in office, even as the state Legislature continued to fund public health nurse positions.

In 2011, when LePage took office, the state employed about 50 public health nurses. As of June, according to the Legislature’s Office of Fiscal and Program Review, 19 of the state’s 42 current public health nurse positions were filled. Half of the program’s four supervisor positions were vacant as well.

The LePage administration last fall took steps to begin complying with the law requiring the public health nursing program’s restoration before it stopped advertising open positions and hiring nurses.

Carson, DeCato and Ellis had requested that the court appoint a special auditor to ensure the department complies with any court order.

The announcement from White, the assistant attorney general, also indicated that Attorney General Janet Mills’ office plans to represent the state in this lawsuit. In other cases against the LePage administration, Mills has authorized the administration to hire private counsel.

A spokesman for Mills’ office declined a request for comment from the BDN. A spokeswoman for DHHS didn’t respond to a request for comment.

A lawyer for Carson, DeCato and Ellis wasn’t immediately available to comment.

This story will be updated.