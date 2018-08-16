New barbecue food truck sets up shop at the Bangor Waterfront

Courtesy of Silverton Foods Courtesy of Silverton Foods

By Emily Burnham , BDN Staff • August 16, 2018 6:00 am

Another new food truck has joined the lineup at the Bangor Waterfront — this time offering barbecue served with a huge array of homemade sauces.

Denise Murchison brought her food truck, the Silverton Sporting Camp BBQ Bar, to the waterfront for the first time last week, in a spot located adjacent to Gomez Park on Broad Street. The BBQ Bar is the second food truck to park at Gomez Park; Dip-Em Mini Donuts set up shop earlier this summer.

At the BBQ Bar, Murchison serves smoked pulled pork and chicken, smoked pork belly, red hot dogs, baked beans and other classic barbecue sides, all topped with her line of 11 different sauces. Murchison has been making sauces for years to serve to customers at Silverton Sporting Camp, her camp in the Somerset County town of Canaan.

“I’m a hunting guide and I run a sporting camp, and I make a lot of food for a lot of people,” Murchison said. “I host a lot of bachelor parties at my camp, and when you’re making food for 14, 15 guys, you want to give them options to go with all the smoked chicken or pork. I’m up to 11 sauces now.”

Her most popular sauces include Apple Rum BBQ, Pineapple Bourbon, Honey Bourbon, Orange Vodka and Blueberry Vodka. Not every sauce is made with alcohol — but most of them are. In addition to offering her full lineup of sauces at the truck, she also sells them at several Maine stores, including Reny’s locations across the state, and at Tiller & Rye in Brewer. Sauces are also available online.

“The alcohol cooks off. But they’re all a little different. Sweet, savory,” Murchison said. “It’s fun to mix it up.”

Murchison said she plans to spend most lunch hours during the week at Gomez Park, serving food between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m., as well as during evening hours at the three remaining concerts at the Darling’s Waterfront Pavilion, including Kenny Chesney Aug. 16, Pentatonix Aug. 30 and the Zac Brown Band Sept. 28. She will also serve food most weekends at Waterville Brewing Company in Waterville.

In addition to the pulled pork and pulled chicken sandwiches, the pulled pork topped hot dogs, and the pork belly burnt ends, Murchison serves starter options such as bacon-wrapped chicken bites and pulled chicken nachos, and also plans to offer some grilled steak with grilled local vegetables.

For more information, visit Silverton Foods on Facebook.

