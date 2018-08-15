Veteran BDN political reporter Chris Cousins dies at 42

File photo | BDN File photo | BDN

By Judy Harrison , BDN Staff • August 15, 2018 12:15 pm

Updated: August 15, 2018 12:34 pm

Veteran Bangor Daily News political reporter Christopher Cousins died Wednesday morning of a heart attack.

“Maine lost an amazing journalist today. Chris intuitively understood Maine, its politics and its people in a way that benefited everything he covered and every journalist he worked with,” said Dan MacLeod, managing editor of the BDN. “This state is a better place because of his dedication to dogged and incisive reporting.”

Cousins, 42, of South Paris joined the Bangor Daily News in August 2009 and initially covered southern Penobscot and Somerset counties. He quickly moved on to politics, covering the 2010 race for governor. In 2013, he was appointed State House bureau chief.

The Maine Center for Public Interest Reporting in June listed Cousins as one of the 10 most respected journalists in Maine.

“Chris was a great journalist because he was a great person,” his editor Robert Long said. “His heart was huge. Anyone who spent even a few minutes at the State House could see the respect that Chris earned there.

“He got along well with everyone from the person who made his sandwich in the cafe to the Senate president,” Long continued. “But he was as tough as he was kind. He did not let government leaders get away with spin or diversions, holding them accountable without being abrasive.”

“‘I am not afraid,’ was his standard response to every story assignment in the more than 15 years that I worked with him,” Long said.

Cousins was a devoted family man. His wife, Jen, was his high school sweetheart. The couple had two sons: Caleb, 13, and, Lucas, 8.

Cousins, along with his State House colleague Michael Shepherd, wrote a blog about politics in Maine called Daily Brief. In it, Cousins commented on and analyzed political issues of the day, but often included personal information about his family.

Tuesday’s edition included an observation about Caleb’s love of the Ford Mustang.

“As he’s learning, it’s a love affair fraught with conflict,” Cousins wrote.

“Last week, Ford announced that it had built its 10 millionth Mustang, which prompted the boy to remark, ‘Well, I’ll be driving the 15 millionth someday.’ But he has a problem: At 13 years old, he is already nearing 5 feet 10 inches tall and clearly in yet another growth spurt. He’s asked me more than once, with real fear in his voice, if he’s going to be too big to drive a Mustang.

“I don’t know how tall he’ll be or what the Mustang can handle, but I’ve been talking a lot about the Ford F-250 pickup truck,” Cousins concluded.

In June of 2010, Cousins wrote a touching essay about fatherhood, three years after his own father had died of cancer.

Cousins began his career in 1999 at the Norway Advertiser Democrat. He worked at the The Times Record in Brunswick and Bath, then ran the State House News Service in Augusta before joining the BDN. From 2006 to 2007, he was the Donald W. Reynold Fellow for Community Journalism at the Nieman Foundation for Journalism at Harvard University.

Cousins graduated in 1998 from Colby-Sawyer College in New London, New Hampshire. While there he won the Edward R. Murrow Award and the Barbara Johns Stearns Award for campus leadership.

He graduated from Oxford Hills High School in Norway, Maine.

Cousins won numerous awards for his work from the Maine Press Association during his career.

“Chris was not only an excellent journalist, he was an insightful analyst of Maine politics and a stalwart of our newsroom,” Todd Benoit, president of the Bangor Daily News, said Wednesday. “Reporters, no matter their experience, looked to him because of his knowledge of Maine and his strong sense of what made for great news stories. No one was better on deadline than Chris.

“We will miss him not only for what he could do but for who he was: An honorable man who loved his family, Maine and his colleagues,” Benoit said. “I couldn’t ask for a better person to work with.”

This story will be updated.