‘Shadman’ coming to Veazie Salmon Club for Thursday presentation

By John Holyoke , BDN Staff • August 15, 2018 4:34 pm

Fisherman John Punola — also known as The Shadman — will present a program designed to educate Bangor-area anglers on the joys of shad angling Thursday.

Punola will speak at Veazie Salmon Club at 6 p.m., and a social hour with refreshments begins at 5 p.m. Punola has been shad fishing in northeastern waters for years, and will help area anglers learn more about shad biology and fishing techniques during his presentation. Since the removal of a pair of dams on the Penobscot River in recent years, a sizeable shad run has begun showing up in the river, and anglers have begun targeting them.

In other Veazie Salmon Club news, the club will hold an open house from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. Free refreshments will be available all day, and fly tying and fly casting lessons will be available. Visitors are free to bring their own rods or they can borrow one from the club. Because the water is tidal, no freshwater license is required, according to VSC officials.

