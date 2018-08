25-year Maine game warden promoted to lieutenant

Courtesy of Maine Warden Service Courtesy of Maine Warden Service

By John Holyoke , BDN Staff • August 15, 2018 4:55 pm

The Maine Warden Service announced Tuesday that it has promoted Game Warden Sgt. Dan Menard to the rank of lieutenant.

Menard, a 25-year veteran of the warden service, will oversee a division based in Sidney. He fills a vacancy created after the retirement of 31-year veteran Lt. Tim Place.

Menard began his warden service career in 1993 as a district warden in Biddeford, according to a Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife press release. In 1999, he was promoted to sergeant, working out of Greenville, and he subsequently moved to Aroostook County.

He has served as a K-9 handler, incident management team member and critical incident stress debrief team member. He is a graduate of Unity College in conservation law enforcement and has also earned a pair of advanced degrees in business.

