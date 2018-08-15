York
August 15, 2018
York

Driver of crashed Kittery day care bus has license suspended again

Deb Cram | Portsmouth Herald
By CBS 13

The man who drove a Kittery community center bus full of children that veered off the road and slammed into a tree has had his driver’s license suspended again.

The Maine secretary of state’s office said 21-year-old John Guy’s license was suspended again because of a reported medical condition.

Guy has a history of driving violations, including nine convictions.

The town of Kittery is looking into why a background check didn’t reveal his previous convictions.

Eleven children and two adults from a Kittery summer camp had to be hospitalized after the crash.

