Maine news you need to know for Wednesday

Gabor Degre | BDN Gabor Degre | BDN

By Lindsay Putnam • August 15, 2018 7:25 am

Good morning. Temperatures will be in the low 80s throughout the state today, with afternoon thunderstorms in central Maine.

Here’s what’s happening in Maine today.

For $2M you can buy a Maine inn attached to a lighthouse, but there’s a catch

Courtesy of Knowles Company Courtesy of Knowles Company

–A picturesque inn on Isle Au Haut that once served as a lightkeeper’s house is for sale for nearly $2 million, but there’s a catch that comes with it.

The inn property does not come with the lighthouse that sits directly in front of it, which is owned by the town and which needs about $250,000 worth of work. However, the inn does come with tourists who don’t necessarily stay at the inn, but who walk across the inn property to get a look at the beacon, which still shines at night.

This Maine kid has mastered the art of imitating loon calls

–Growing up on Upper Shin Pond, 12-year-old George Ellis has seen and heard a lot of wildlife. And using nothing but his mouth as an instrument, he’s managed to perfectly replicate the haunting call of a loon.

But George’s skills aren’t just a parlor trick. He says the loon call can pay off for actual loons. “I talk back to [loons that are calling] to confuse the eagles so they can’t get the babies. And it works.”

Columbo the dog’s Maine adventure continues by doing good for others

Courtesy of Andrea Shaw Courtesy of Andrea Shaw

–When Andrea Shaw adopted an injured stray dog named Columbo — Bo for short — from the streets of Georgia last month and brought him back to her Gorham home, never did she think the Great Dane mix would become a worldwide celebrity. But his story went viral, and Shaw’s Facebook page “The Adventures of Columbo” racked up more than 18,000 followers.

Now Bo’s celebrity status will help other dogs in need, as Shaw works with the Coastal Humane Society to distribute care packages to Maine shelters using the countless gifts and food that Bo’s followers have sent the pup. Shaw is also starting The Columbo Fund to help shelter pets get the veterinary care that they need.

A Maine district attorney candidate faces disbarment over sexual assault allegations

–Seth Carey, candidate for DA in Androscoggin, Franklin and Oxford counties, will be in Portland today for a hearing in front of the Board of Overseers of the Bar, who will decide whether to disbar him.

If they do, he can’t be the district attorney under Maine law.

Carey has vehemently denied claims by the woman, who was living at his home after leaving an abusive relationship, according to court records. But in April, a second judge suspended his law license, finding that there was credible evidence that he’d attempted to force the woman into giving him oral sex.

9 places to eat vegan or vegetarian food in eastern Maine

Ashley L. Conti | BDN Ashley L. Conti | BDN

–If you abstain from eating meat or all animal products, you undoubtedly are familiar with the standard vegetarian or vegan option on a typical menu — a salad here, a hummus wrap there.

Well fret not, our animal-loving friend. In eastern Maine, there are loads of places to get something to eat that’s above and beyond the boring old standards, from vegetable pot pie to vegan lasagna.

Who’s buying homes in Maine?

–New information from the U.S. Census Bureau indicates that Maine’s real estate market has not quite recovered from the recession that burst housing bubbles a decade ago. The data show which age groups are most likely to buy and which age groups continue to struggle despite more positive economic projections.

Do this: Catch up on ‘Castle Rock’

Patrick Harbron | Hulu Patrick Harbron | Hulu

–The sixth episode of the Stephen King-themed series drops on Hulu today, and it may be the most King-ian episode yet — from the murderous havoc Bill Skarsgard’s still-mysterious character wreaks at the mental institution he’s been placed in, to the decidedly odd duo Henry encounters out in the woods. This show is getting good!

–If you’re just starting the series from the beginning, you can find all of the BDN’s episode recaps here.

In other news…

Maine

Maine man arrested for allegedly saying he would ‘shoot up’ Auburn campus

State investigates spill of more than half a million gallons of wastewater from Maine mill

Seal pups in Maine are dying, and rescuers don’t know why

Bangor

UMaine football player died of heart condition, medical examiner rules

Thieves keep hitting Bangor food trucks — mostly for snacks and sodas

Bangor could increase fines for those who don’t shovel snow from sidewalks

Business

Target to offer same-day delivery in Portland for 55,000-plus items

Women-owned Maine businesses fell slightly in 2016, bucking national trend

‘Blood was just pouring out of him’: Company issues warning after pet pills sicken Maine dog

Politics

Maine mum as Medicaid deadline looms; group expects denials

Maine Clean Election backers try new tack to free $3.5 million trapped by legislative gridlock

Independent Sen. Bernie Sanders wins Vermont Democratic nod

Opinion

Automatic voter registration is an antidote to efforts to make voting more difficult

Money ‘from away’ is largely driving Maine’s citizen initiatives

If Republicans won’t stand up to attacks on the press, it’s up to voters

Sports

Holt’s pinch-hit homer lifts Red Sox over Phillies

Lincoln golfer plans to take his game to the next level in North Carolina

Brady sees ‘urgency’ in preseason game vs Super Bowl foe

Your Morning Update is published every weekday. To receive this in your inbox weekday mornings, or to check out our range of free newsletters, click here.

To subscribe to the Bangor Daily News, click here.