Nation
August 15, 2018
Nation Latest News | Poll Questions | Columbo Adventures | Castle Rock | Veggie Maine
Nation

Twitter temporarily restricts InfoWars’ Alex Jones account

Jay Janner | Austin American-Statesman via AP
Jay Janner | Austin American-Statesman via AP
FILE - In this April 19, 2017, file photo, Alex Jones, a right-wing radio host and conspiracy theorist, arrives at the courthouse in Austin, Texas. Twitter says it is suspending the account of the far-right conspiracy theorist Alex Jones for one week afteAlex Jones, a right-wing radio host and conspiracy theorist, arrives at the courthouse in Austin, Texas, April 19, 2017. Twitter says it is suspending the account of the far-right conspiracy theorist Alex Jones for one week after he violated the companys rules against inciting violence.r he violated the company
Nour Al Ali, Bloomberg

Twitter is the latest social network to take action against far-right commentator Alex Jones, temporarily limiting his account after he tweeted a link to a video that violated company policies against abusive behavior.

The ban is not extensive. Jones will still be able to browse Twitter and send direct messages to his followers, however, he won’t be able post publicly for seven days. The Twitter account for his show @InfoWars remains active.

“On Twitter we’ve been so careful,” he said in a video on the @InfoWars account, adding that Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey is “toying with us” like a cat and a mouse.

A Twitter spokesman confirmed the account has limited functionality. “We haven’t suspended the account but are requiring tweets which contained a broadcast in violation of our rules are deleted,” he added in a statement.

Dorsey said earlier in August that Jones and his affiliate accounts can continue to use Twitter because they haven’t violated the social-media company’s policies, despite decisions by Facebook and Google’s YouTube to pull the conspiracy theorist off their platforms after concluding that his content violates hate speech and harassment policies.

Follow the Bangor Daily News on Facebook for the latest Maine news.

 

Have feedback? Want to know more? Send us ideas for follow-up stories.

Comments

You may also like