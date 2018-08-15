Waldoboro police chief switches gears to become school resource officer

Alexaander Violo | Lincoln County News Alexaander Violo | Lincoln County News

By Alexander Violo, Lincoln County News • August 15, 2018 1:34 pm

Waldoboro Police Chief William Labombarde will step down as chief effective Aug. 31 and transition into a new role as the department’s school resource officer.

Labombarde will remain interim chief until the town hires his replacement. He announced the news at a Waldoboro Board of Selectmen’s meeting Tuesday, Aug. 14.

As school resource officer, Labombarde will replace Chris Spear, who took a job with the Rockland Police Department in July.

In addition to his new role as school resource officer, Labombarde will continue his work on addiction recovery with the Lincoln County Outreach program.

Labombarde said the vacancy at the school was a factor in his decision to step down as chief. He said if the department still had a school resource officer, he likely would have remained chief for another year.

“I want to thank everyone for the support I have gotten over the last 10-11 years,” Labombarde said. “I didn’t come by this decision haphazardly, but you know when it is time.

“It has been an experience. I really, truly have enjoyed working for the citizens and selectmen of this town.”

Board chair Robert Butler thanked Labombarde for his service to the town and said the selectmen and police department have enjoyed a positive relationship.

Town Manager Julie Keizer said the police chief’s passion for the addiction program and working with area children is apparent, and he has a knack for making people laugh.

“That’s what you do. You make people smile, and that is a rare thing when you can say your police chief makes people smile,” Keizer said.

Labombarde reiterated his thanks before stepping away from the lectern.

“I’m not going to say you all made it easy, because we have had some times, but I wouldn’t have had it any other way,” Labombarde said before stepping away from the lectern. “I want to thank everybody. Sometimes it is just time to step down, and that is where I’m at.”

At the conclusion of the selectmen’s meeting, the board agreed to establish a police chief search committee.

Keizer said the search committee would likely have seven members, including selectmen Jann Minzy and Katherine Winchenbach, and Fire Chief Paul Smeltzer.

The board agreed to have Keizer speak with residents interested in the other seats.

