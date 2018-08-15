Fairfield man dies in I-95 crash in Waterville

Stock image | Pixabay Stock image | Pixabay

By Callie Ferguson , BDN Staff • August 15, 2018 3:16 pm

A 73-year-old Fairfield man died Wednesday morning when he lost control of his car on the highway and hit a tree in Waterville, police said.

Bertrand Bard, 73, was passing another car on Interstate 95 around 10 a.m. Wednesday when he lost control of his 2006 Jeep Laredo and crashed into a tree on the side of the highway, said Stephen McCausland, spokesman for the Maine Department of Public Safety. Bard, a Fairfield resident, died at the scene.

Authorities weren’t sure Wednesday afternoon what caused Bertrand to lose control of the wheel, McCausland said.

The Maine State Police, Waterville Police, Clinton Police and the Maine Department of Transportation all responded to the crash.

