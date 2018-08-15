Lewiston police have made no arrests in fatal Kennedy Park brawl

CBS 13 | BDN CBS 13 | BDN

By CBS 13 • August 15, 2018 8:22 am

It’s been more than two months since the beating death of a Lewiston man, but there have been no arrests.

Investigators still are looking for answers in the death of Donald Giusti, who died in June from injuries he sustained from a fight in Kennedy Park.

Lewiston police Chief Brian O’Malley said his department has made hundreds of arrests and have increased the number of officers on the streets in response to an apparent spike in criminal activity.

“What my officers, my detectives and undercover officers tell me is that the majority of the shootings are related to drugs,”O’Malley said. “So, we’ve tried to increase our work on that.”

He said since the increased police presence, crimes like burglaries and assaults are down, but higher-profile crimes are up.

“Unfortunately, we’ve had two homicides this year, and we haven’t had a homicide in almost four years. So, I understand people are upset,” O’Malley said.

But some residents said even with all criminal activity, Lewiston police deserve credit for the work that they do.

“These officers are working without contract. And I’m not here on behalf of the police department, but I think you need to understand what they’re doing on the street and what their pay is and what they’re not being paid to do,” one resident said.

O’Malley said the changes made at Kennedy Park such as the 10 p.m. curfew and more surveillance cameras for the most part have been successful.

State police have no timetable on when the investigation into Giusti’s death will be completed.

