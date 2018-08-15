Hancock
August 15, 2018
Hancock

Tremont woman charged with attempted arson during fight

By Nick Sambides Jr., BDN Staff

A Tremont woman is due in court next month on a charge that she allegedly set her boyfriend’s belongings on fire in a front yard during an argument.

Tricia L. Roe, 34, was charged with Class B attempted arson in Trenton on Saturday night.

Hancock County Sheriff’s Deputy Mike Southard also charged Roe with Class C domestic assault, after she allegedly struck her boyfriend in the face.

Roe made a $250 bail and is due in Hancock County Unified Criminal Court on Sept. 13.

