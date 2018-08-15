Bangor
August 15, 2018
Bangor

Outage leaves nearly 3,400 without power in Brewer and Holden

Paula Brewer | Presque Isle Star-Herald
An Emera Maine crew works to repair a line in Caribou in May. Nearly 3,400 were left without power in Brewer and Holden on Wednesday after an animal interfered with a power substation, Emera Maine said.
By Callie Ferguson, BDN Staff
Updated:

Nearly 3,400 power customers in Brewer and Holden lost power Wednesday morning after an animal interfered with a power substation.

As of 7:30 a.m., crews were working to restore power to the 3,397 Emera Maine customers who were still without electricity, the company reported. The outage primarily affected customers in Brewer, according to the company’s website.

Traffic lights at four Brewer intersections along North Main and State streets lost power, according to police Chief Jason Moffitt. Those intersections have become four-way stops, he said, and public works crews have place barrels with directions at the intersections to help guide motorists.

Emera expects to have the power restored by 9:30 a.m., the company said.

