Outage leaves nearly 3,400 without power in Brewer and Holden

By Callie Ferguson , BDN Staff • August 15, 2018 8:34 am

Updated: August 15, 2018 8:52 am

Nearly 3,400 power customers in Brewer and Holden lost power Wednesday morning after an animal interfered with a power substation.

As of 7:30 a.m., crews were working to restore power to the 3,397 Emera Maine customers who were still without electricity, the company reported. The outage primarily affected customers in Brewer, according to the company’s website.

Traffic lights at four Brewer intersections along North Main and State streets lost power, according to police Chief Jason Moffitt. Those intersections have become four-way stops, he said, and public works crews have place barrels with directions at the intersections to help guide motorists.

Emera expects to have the power restored by 9:30 a.m., the company said.

