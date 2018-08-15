2 men plead guilty to crossing border illegally

Stock image | Pixabay Stock image | Pixabay

The Associated Press • August 15, 2018 10:56 am

BANGOR, Maine — Two men, one from Guatemala, the other from Mexico, have pleaded guilty to crossing into the United States after having been deported.

Twenty-eight-year-old Victor Yobany Archila-Rojas of Guatemala illegally crossed from Canada in Sandy Bay Township on July 29. He’d been deported in 2013.

Forty-five-year-old Benigno Godinez-Cortez of Mexico crossed a railroad trestle near Calais on July 10. He’d been deported after an arrest in 1994.

Both entered their pleas Tuesday, and both face up to two years in prison.

An Australian woman, meanwhile, pleaded guilty Tuesday to encouraging Godinez-Cortez to cross the border. She faces up to five years in jail.

