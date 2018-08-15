Don Eno | SJVT Don Eno | SJVT

By Jessica Potila, Fiddlehead Focus • August 15, 2018 3:10 pm

FORT KENT, Maine — In his official blog shared on the Maine School Administrative District 27 website, Superintendent Ben Sirois announced Tuesday that a collaborative of three St. John Valley school districts is first in line to receive money from the state to build a new regional high school.

The Maine State Board of Education on Tuesday voted unanimously to approve Maine Department of Education Commissioner Robert Hasson’s Integrated, Consolidated 9-16 Educational Facility Proposed Priority List, with the Valley Unified proposal remaining at the top.

The state offered up to $100 million to the regional winner of the statewide competition to build a pilot consolidated school that would combine high schools, integrate technical and career training, and include post-secondary education aspects.

The intent of the competition was to encourage neighboring school districts with declining enrollments and rising expenses to work together to combine resources and save costs.

The Bangor Daily News is pleased to feature content from our sister website, Fiddlehead Focus. To read the rest of “Three Valley school systems first in line for state-funded regional high school,” an article by Fiddlehead Focus staff writer Jessica Potila, please follow this link to the Fiddlehead Focus online.

Follow the Bangor Daily News on Facebook for the latest Maine news.