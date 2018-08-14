Local firefighters, ‘Miss Flame’ hope to heat up parade and muster event

Deborah McDermott | The York Weekly Deborah McDermott | The York Weekly

By Deborah McDermott, The York Weekly • August 14, 2018 11:48 am

YORK, Maine — There was a time when the York Village Fire Department parade and muster would draw the entire town, an event that marked the passing summer as much as anything else. Now, the firefighters are making a few changes to revitalize the day in hopes throngs of visitors and residents alike will take part in the Aug. 18 event.

At the same time, tradition is still important, and one of the mainstays of the Field Day Parade and Muster is the crowning of Miss Flame, who this year is 2018 York High School graduate Lexi York.

Firefighter Stephen Carr said the YVFD is making a point this year of inviting local civic organizations and groups to participate in the parade. And for the first time, “we’re welcoming groups of any age, size or skill to form a group and participate in the muster.”

“We’ve already reached out to a few groups like the lifeguards and the police department, but if family members or friends want to get together and try out the muster, they’re invited to participate,” he said.

The muster involves several competitions like a ladder climb, or dry hose and wet hose competitions. Carr said the firefighters will give groups a quick crash course that afternoon.

“What we’re trying to say is that we’re encouraging the public to join us,” he said. “We’ve sent out invitations, and spread the word through Facebook. But we’re hoping to get as many people as we can.”

The parade begins at noon, forming at Trinity Church in York Harbor and continuing to the library; the muster begins at 1 p.m. at Moulton Park in York Harbor.

According to Carr, York Village and York Beach are probably the last two departments in the region and possibly the state to still hold a Field Day.

“The biggest reason is that a lot of departments are hurting for volunteers,” he said. “We’re fortunate; we have a full roster 95 percent of the time. We can’t count our blessings enough.”

They have put out the word to departments from throughout the region to participate, but the numbers are dwindling as the years go on, he said. Hence, the decision was made to open up the parade to all civic groups and the muster to all members of the public.

Having a place of honor in the parade and at the muster will be this year’s Miss Flame. Lexi York, (“York, just like the town.”) said she was honored to be asked to participate.

“I thought it would be fun to say later on that once in my lifetime when I was 18, I was Miss Flame,” she said.

York has been working with animals, first at York Animal Hospital and now at It’s a Dog’s World, for a number of years. She plans to continue working through the end of the year and then use the money she’s saved to attend York County Community College to become a veterinary technician.

While she always heard about her great uncle who built fire trucks in Massachusetts, her more immediate tie to the firefighting community in York can be traced to her boyfriend, 22-year-old Village firefighter Adam Schoff. She’ll often be a “tag-along” when the scanner crackles alive.

“We can be watching a movie on TV or something when there’s a call. We get in the truck and fly down the road. It’s exciting,” she said. “It’s really interesting to see what this part of the town does.”

Her advice to other motorists? The volunteer firefighters use their own personal vehicles to get to a fire. “So if you see a red light flashing on a truck dashboard, please move over.”

