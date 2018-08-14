Maine news you need to know for Tuesday

Bill Trotter | BDN Bill Trotter | BDN

By Natalie Williams • August 14, 2018 8:04 am

Good morning. Temperatures will be in the high 70s throughout the state today, with possible afternoon thunderstorms in western and central Maine.

Here’s what’s happening in Maine today.

Bangor considers boosting fine for failing to remove snow from sidewalks

–While many aren’t ready to think about snow just yet, city officials are already considering changes to help improve sidewalk accessibility during winter months.

The proposed ordinance includes increasing the current $20 fine to $100 for any tenant, building or business owner who fails to remove snow from adjacent sidewalks, streets and other public areas. In addition to the increased fine, the new ordinance would also allow the city to intervene and remove piled snow from public walkways and streets, and bill the person or company that left it there.

Despite community support, Portland won’t put referendum to give noncitizens’ voting rights on November ballot

–The City Council voted to defer the issue of non-citizen voting to a council committee instead of deciding to put the question on the November ballot, likely delaying any citywide vote on the subject until 2019.

While councilors expressed a range of concerns, one was that coaxing noncitizens out to polling stations would put them at risk of being arrested or deported.

The council decision to stall was a setback for the many residents who turned out Monday and spoke in favor of giving noncitizens local voting rights.

New Bangor High football coach goes back to basics to end long losing streak

–The Bangor High School football team hasn’t won a game in more than two years. But the Rams’ new head coach is a proven winner, with a state-record five consecutive Class A state championships for Bangor High in baseball, as well as three American Legion baseball titles in five years.

Dave Morris is stressing the need for commitment and confidence to help make the storied football program a contender once again.

–The Rams visit Brewer for an exhibition game Friday, Aug. 24, before opening the regular season the following Friday night at Edward Little in Auburn.

A ‘Black Bear all the way’: Former UMaine quarterback dead at 79

–Manch Wheeler was an All-Yankee Conference quarterback who helped lead the University of Maine to a rare undefeated season in 1961, and went on to play a season with the Buffalo Bills in 1962. Sadly, the Augusta native died on Saturday after a lengthy illness, but his six-decade affiliation with the Black Bears athletic program will not be forgotten.

Do this: See ‘Singin’ in the Rain’ at the Maine State Music Theatre

–Maine State Music Theatre has brought the musical based on the film to live theater, and the production is worth far more than the price of a movie ticket.

And yes, the star of the show will literally be singing in the rain, as a little bit of stage magic creates a small rain shower on stage. Audience members in the first three rows are even given raincoats to stay dry during the show.

–“Singin’ in the Rain” plays at the Maine State Music Theatre in Brunswick through Aug. 25. Tickets start at $65.

